Last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that requires small retailers to collect state taxes for online sales may result in some local businesses choosing instead to eliminate their internet sales.
The Supreme Court decided last week in favor of the defendant in the Wayfair vs. South Dakota case. As a result of that decision, the internet retailer Wayfair will be required to abide by a South Dakota law that requires out-of-state businesses to collect sales taxes for orders placed over the internet and shipped to customers in South Dakota. Other states are expected to pass similar laws, if they don’t have them on the books already.
In sales-tax-free New Hampshire, it would be burdensome, especially for the small businesses that typify retail in the Lakes Region, according to Karmen Gifford, executive director for the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
“As a tax-free state, I don’t agree. I don’t think we should be collecting taxes for other states,” said Gifford. “There’s a lot of small businesses that, in order to sustain today, have turned to online sales. They should be able to do business as if they were doing business in New Hampshire, and that means tax-free… It becomes much more cumbersome for them to maintain that e-commerce account for the online sales. It’s a lot more work on the accounting side.”
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs, offered similar views in a statement released of last week. He vowed to protect local businesses from the obligation to collect taxes for other states, though exactly how New Hampshire businesses could be exempted remains undetermined.
"The Wayfair decision handed down...by the United States Supreme Court tells New Hampshire businesses that they now must collect taxes for politicians in other states that they did not elect. This is unacceptable,” Caswell said in a statement released on June 21. “New Hampshire businesses have never, ever, collected a sales tax and New Hampshire residents have never, ever, paid an income tax. Imposing this new requirement on us isn’t just an administrative burden, it goes against what New Hampshire stands for: Live Free or Die... I am working with state leaders to determine a path forward aimed at defending New Hampshire’s business community from this modern-day taxation without representation scheme."
Pete Bissonette, one of the owners of Greenlaw’s Music and Audio in downtown Laconia, said his business does more than a third of its volume online.
“This could be very difficult for small retailers,” Bissonnette said. He said he hoped the state could find a way to shield New Hampshire businesses. “To me it seems like a dangerous precedent… It’s just another outreach to get government’s hands on some more money.”
All My Life Jewelers is also located on Main Street in Laconia. The shop will sell a few pieces on eBay, said Randy Bullerwell, one of its owners.
“I’m not sure how I feel about it. I wouldn’t want to have the burden of keeping track of that. It might make me reconsider if we do it,” Bullerwell said.
That reaction was similar to that of Kathy Tognacci, who owns the Gilford Country Store, Na Hamsha Gifts in Meredith, and, new this summer, Live Love Lake in Wolfeboro. Each store sells unique, locally-made apparel and gifts, usually with reference to the Lakes Region experience.
“I consider (online) sales bonus sales for us,” Tognacci said. The overwhelming majority of her sales come during the summer months from customers who walk in her front door.
“I will tell you, the people that are loyal all summer, come December, they buy a tremendous amount online. They aren’t at the lake, they like my stuff, so they buy online,” Tognacci said. Even then, the online sales don’t amount to a significant amount of their overall revenue.
“I’m so small, I’m not sure if I would continue to do online sales if we would have to send sales taxes to other states,” she said.
