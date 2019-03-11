CONCORD — Tara Mudgett has been promoted to vice president, risk and information security officer at New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In this position, Mudgett oversees risk management, including fraud, information security, cyber security and physical security for Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and MillRiver Wealth Management.
“Tara has proven to be an incredible asset to our organization in every role she has taken on,” said Joanne Pearce, senior vice president, risk management officer for NHMB. “She has demonstrated outstanding competency as well as sound judgement during her tenure in information technology. Her promotion into risk and information security is a natural fit. I am confident she will also excel in this position.”
Mudgett, who has more than 23 years of banking experience, joined the information technology department of Meredith Village Savings Bank in 2003 as image processing manager. She is a graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies and resides in Ashland with her family.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, visit nhmutual.com.
