TILTON — Tanger Outlets will open on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m., and remain open through 10 p.m. on Black Friday, for 28 straight hours. Tanger’s Moonlight Madness hours allow shoppers to take part in family traditions. Following Thanksgiving, Tanger Outlets Tilton stores will be open an extra hour, until 10 p.m., each Friday and Saturday from Nov. 23-Dec. 22.
Shoppers also have a chance to win one of 10 $500 shopping sprees by texting MOONLIGHT to 55695. Entries are accepted through Nov. 25, and winners will be notified on Nov. 26 via text.
Tanger Outlets is located at 120 Laconia Road. Visit www.tangeroutlet.com/Tilton for more information, including Thanksgiving Weekend deals.
Thanksgiving Weekend Hours
Thursday, Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
