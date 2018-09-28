MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the James D. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to one graduating senior from high schools located in towns where MVSB has a branch: Plymouth Regional High School, Moultonborough Academy, Inter-Lakes High School, Kingswood Regional High School, Laconia High School, Prospect Mountain High School and Gilford High School. The scholarship will expand to include Portsmouth High School in 2019.
This year’s recipients include:
• Daniel Carey of Plymouth, attending Keene State College
• Thomas DeTolla of Laconia, attending College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts
• Frank Heckler of Laconia, attending Kent State College in Kent, Ohio
• Ryan Kresco of Moultonborough, attending Colby Sawyer College in New London
• Cameron Taatjes of Wolfeboro, attending the University of New Hampshire in Durham
• Seamus Therrien of Belmont, attending Plymouth State University
• Amity Wilson of Barnstead, attending Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York
The Sutherland Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of James Sutherland, who served as president and CEO of Meredith Village Savings Bank between 1982 and 1996. Scholarship recipients represent the MVSB company vales of accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork and stewardship. Students interested in applying for the 2019 scholarship are encouraged to contact their guidance office.
For more information, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.