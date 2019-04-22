CONCORD — The New Hampshire Small Business Development Center and Manomet, a sustainability nonprofit, recently recognized 13 independent grocery stores for reducing their environmental impact and serving as community stewards. The stores were recognized at the New Hampshire Grocers Association’s Government Day Forum. Two stores, Vista Foods in Laconia and Wolfeboro Harvest in Wolfeboro, became the first recipients of the Golden Grocery Cart award, recognizing them as environmental leaders.
“The NH SBDC advises and educates our clients about how sustainable business management strategies can enhance the value of their company and increase their bottom line,” said Andrea O’Brien, director, business sustainability program and business advisor. “Working with Manomet has proven to be an effective way for grocery stores to start making progress with regard to reducing operating costs on energy, water, and waste. We are proud to join with them to recognize the hard work by New Hampshire’s independent grocery businesses and store managers to reduce their impact on the planet.”
O’Brien worked with the grocers to deliver the program, using tools developed by Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification program. The GSC started in New England and is now found in 21 states. The GSC works with grocers to engage employees on operational sustainability strategies and to review store practices and equipment to increase energy efficiency, boost revenue and lower costs.
“Grocery stores operate on a razor-thin margin and their profits can be influenced by a wide range of things out of their control,” said Catrina Damrell, field manager for the GSC. “But with more sustainable operating practices, grocers can substantially reduce their energy and water costs and even generate revenue. Thanks to our strong partnership with both the NH SBDC and the New Hampshire Grocers Association, New Hampshire’s independent grocers are able to save both resources and money.”
The 13 stores recognized by the NH SBDC and Manomet include Allentown Bi-Wise, Bedford Harvest Market, Delay's Harvester Market, EM Heath Supermarket, Goffstown Sully's Superette, Gomarlo's Supermarket, Hunter's Shop and Save, Lovell Lake Food Center, New Harvester Market, Newberry Farms Market, North Country Shop n’ Save, Vista Foods and Wolfeboro Harvest Market.
For more information about Manomet, visit www.manomet.org.
For more information about the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center, visit www.nhsbdc.org.
