GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will host Supreme Marine at their weekly networking event, Patrick’s 'Connect,' on Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5-7 p.m.
Supreme Marine services all makes and models of powerboats and engines, and are expertly trained in the fabrication and rigging of boats from the factory, which makes servicing second nature to the experienced staff. Supreme Marine offers precise installations of industry products in the industry, from high-performance audio to underwater lighting, and everything in between.
Supreme Marine is proud to provide the attention to detail required to be the preferred service center for all boat owners and offers personalized service to every customer.
Get connected this Thursday and enter three different raffles to win two pairs of speakers and a bluetooth media receiver, then stay for live music with Mark Dionne.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Supreme Marine, visit suprememarinenh.com.
