LACONIA — The board of directors of Bank of New Hampshire has elected Suzanne Stiles as board chair, effective Jan. 1, 2019. Stiles will assume the role from Bruce Clow, who is retiring as of Dec. 31.
Clow commented, “This marks a milestone in our history, as Suzanne becomes the first woman to chair the board of directors.”
Stiles is the retired senior vice-president, Administrative & Facilities Services, at LRGHealthcare. She is a former chair of the board of trustees of Lakes Region General Hospital and a former member of the Lakes Region Advisory Board of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Her past affiliations include Lakes Region United Way, Lakes Region Rotary, Greater Laconia-Weirs Beach Chamber of Commerce, New Hampshire Mediators Association, and the Salvation Army Advisory Board.
She became a corporator of Bank of New Hampshire in 1997, a director in 2003, and a trustee of BNH Financial in 2003. Stiles has been an active director over the last 15 years. She has served as chair of the board’s Risk Management Committee and has served on the Audit, Investment, Human Resources, Nominating & Governance, and Trust Committees.
In addition to Clow, Greg Dickinson and Ron Sibley will be retiring on Dec. 31.
“We would like to thank Bruce, Greg, and Ron for their tenure on the board and their loyalty to our bank,” said Paul Falvey, president and chief executive officer of Bank of New Hampshire.
