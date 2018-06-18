YARMOUTH PORT, Mass. -— Transformative Healthcare, parent company of Stewart’s Ambulance Service, which has served New Hampshire’s Lakes Region from its three locations for more than 35 years, is deploying Acuity Link’s logistic management coordination software throughout Transformative’s fleet of more than 250 ambulances.
Transformative is the number one medical transportation provider in the Massachusetts-New Hampshire market, measured by patients transported. It also is the parent company of Fallon Ambulance Service and LifeLine Ambulance Service.
Chief Executive Officer Patrick “Sean” Tyler said he anticipates the Acuity Link platform will improve ambulance response times and on-time performance by at least 30 percent, while also significantly improving fleet utilization across Transformative’s three operating ambulance services.
“Acuity Link was engineered and is operated by ambulance industry experts to integrate ordering facilities and medical transportation providers into one seamless, interconnected platform,” Tyler said.
The Acuity Link logistic management coordination software will create a centralized, HIPAA-compliant digital hub that can efficiently manage all levels of care and modes of transportation, ranging from critical care, advanced life support (ALS) and basic life support (BLS) ambulance transports through wheelchair van and ambulatory transit.
