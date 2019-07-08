CONCORD — State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company will cut its rates in New Hampshire for the second year in a row. As a result, its overall personal auto rate will drop by 4.8%.
The last auto rate change in New Hampshire was a decrease of 2.6% in October 2018. Combined, the two auto rate decreases will save New Hampshire customers $7.2 million.
“We’re always evaluating how we can best serve our customers and are very pleased to be able to offer this rate decrease in New Hampshire,” said State Farm Senior Vice President Chris Schell. “Lower than expected expenses and losses were important factors, among many, that supported our decision to make this rate change.”
Premiums changes for individuals will vary depending on policy details and coverage. The effective date for new and renewal business is June 10.
In addition to the rate reduction, State Farm agents are available to review opportunities for additional discounts. For more information or a quote, contact agent Chris J. Chapman at 603-742-6855, or visit www.ChapmanInsures.com.
