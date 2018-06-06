LACONIA — St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center will soon open its new 9,000-square-foot expansion, featuring a new wing with a state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym, seven private rooms, and a community education classroom.
An open house is scheduled for Thursday, June 28, from 2 to 6 p.m., with tours, light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the staff. An official ribbon-cutting, with The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, will take place at 2 p.m. Those wishing to attend can visit www.cc-nh.org/stfrancis to register.
For individuals requiring short-term, post-acute, 24-hour skilled nursing care, the new wing will allow for more frequent rehabilitation therapy, added privacy and the use of innovative equipment to facilitate a quick and effective return to life at home. Skilled services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language therapy, from St. Francis’ dedicated team of physicians, nurses, rehabilitation therapists, dieticians, social workers and nursing assistants.
The new gym, with breathtaking views of Lake Winnisquam and the White Mountains in the distance, includes advanced therapeutic exercise systems and is more than four times the size of St. Francis’ current gym. The new community classroom will enhance on-site training and education for registered nurses and licensed nursing assistants throughout the area.
The St. Francis Rehabilitation Center is located at 406 Court St. in Laconia.
