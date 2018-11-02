GILFORD — There are a few ways to become a board-certified architect in New Hampshire. The most common is to attend a four- or five-year program at an architecture school, work for a few years, then take the certification exam. But that wasn’t a feasible option for Don Blajda. He needed a more affordable path, and one which could keep him closer to his parents, so he went to work.
In New Hampshire, it’s possible to become certified as an architect without any degree, as long as a candidate has 13 years of experience and can pass the certification board’s wide-ranging test. Blajda passed on his first try.
Blajda was born in Manchester, grew up in Gilmanton and then went to NHTI, where he earned his associate’s degree in architectural engineering. Then he went to work, and spent the next 13 years as a project manager at the Department of Transportation.
“That was the perfect place to be,” Blajda said. “I was exposed to a diverse amount of projects,” he said. “We had everything from smaller projects to huge multi-million dollar projects,” he said.
Some of those projects required some creative problem solving, such as replacing the roof and windows at the observatory atop Mount Washington, which famously has the worst weather in the world. “It was a significant amount of research that went into making that project successful,” he said.
In 2000, when he had enough work experience, Blajda earned his certification from the state. He took that certification to the private sector, working as a senior project architect for Opechee Construction Corporation, and in 2015 he launched his own firm, KOAL (Client-oriented, architect-led).
Blajda operated KOAL out of his Canterbury home while he got his firm going, then in March of this year he moved into an office building on Gilford East Drive. His growing firm has also hired a full-time project designer and an office administrator.
Living in Canterbury, he could have easily located his firm in Concord or Manchester. Blajda said the Lakes Region made more sense, though.
“This particular office space is very affordable, it’s a nice area,” he said. “The scenic drive, coming down the bypass is far better than driving into Concord.”
There’s also a good business decision. Blajda sees KOAL designing or renovating large residential properties, such as those around Lake Winnipesaukee. He also sees a burgeoning market for “age-in-place” additions, which will allow residents the ability to remain in their homes even as their mobility decreases.
“We are hoping to target both residential high-end and commercial. Commercial is really my forté,” he said. “I like doing the age-in-place because it requires some expertise that other architects wouldn’t have.”
KOAL is currently working on a proposed 50-room hotel and function hall in Twin Mountain, has designed a home on Belknap Point Road and an age-in-place addition in Epsom. He is also working on two proposed buildings for state agencies.
Blajda and his wife, Michele – the two were high school sweethearts – raised two children in Canterbury. When he’s not working, he takes advantage of what the Lakes Region has to offer. They ski in the winter, and in the warmer months they boat, water ski, hike and kayak. “Really all outdoors stuff, which is why I live out here.”
And working near his home offers an important perk. His house is 50 feet away from the home he grew up in, and where his mother still lives.
“A big part of it for me is my mom, who is 86 years old. I take her out to lunch every Wednesday. If I was traveling to Boston or someplace else, I couldn’t do that. And that’s important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.