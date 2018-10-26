MEREDITH — Carla Horne-Calzada might be a New Hampton resident for the past couple of years, but she’s a Meredith girl, through and through. She’s a seventh-generation Meredith native, and when she was growing up, her father, Herb Horne, was the police chief.
“I was very proud of my dad, he would drive me to school in the police car, which I thought was pretty special,” she said.
When she was young, her family lived on Red Gate Lane, in downtown Meredith, then they moved to that family’s homestead, a large farm on Corliss Hill Road in Meredith Center. It was an experience there that kindled her interest in carpentry and construction.
“My parents said the back of the barn needs new shingles,” she recalled. She was 12, they handed her a hammer and a box of nails and sent her out with no instruction – because they knew their daughter.
“I just loved to build things,” she said. “That was the beginning of the segway to my home inspections.”
Horne-Calzada has been doing business as Grand View Home Inspections, named after the family farm, for nearly 20 years. “I absolutely love my job,” she said, though owning a home inspection business was not in her original career plan.
Horne-Calzada graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1980 and went to Plymouth State College (as it was then known) with the ambition of becoming a teacher. But she didn’t care for the academic load, so she transferred to a school in Florida to study architectural drafting. That seemed like a better fit for her, so when she returned to Meredith, she decided to get into the construction business.
“I started sweeping floors and moving lumber, moved up to a finish carpenter. I feel in love with it, that’s what I did for 20 years.” All along the way, Horne-Calzada had to prove herself in a male-dominated world. “You have to work twice as hard,” she said.
After a while, all that work caught up with her body, and she started thinking about home inspection. It’s been a great move for her, although she still faces gender discrimination. She might be the only female home inspector in the state, she said. When she answers the phone, an occasional prospective client will ask for her husband. “I don’t have one,” she will answer. Rarely, a male caller will ask, “Do you know what you’re doing?”
She answers, “No, but I’m a good (B.S.)-er, do you still want to hire me?”
Her gender hasn’t limited her business, though. She averages 10 to 15 home inspections per week, and has performed more than 25,000 since she began her business.
She might be the sole female home inspector, but she has made her mark on the business. She advocated that home inspectors should be licensed by the state, and, working with State Representative Jackie Cilley, crafted such a bill, which passed in 2008. Among other things, an inspector must have achieved board-approved education, earned a high school diploma, pass a criminal background check and carry general liability insurance.
“To me, that is so important, to have a standard of practice,” she said, because the job of a home inspector, “isn’t easy. We have to know a little bit about a lot of stuff… There’s a lot to it.”
It’s that complexity, and variety, that keeps her interest. On any given day, she could be inspecting a mobile home, a multi-unit apartment building or a sprawling lakeside mansion.
“Every single day is a different job for me,” she said. She also sees it as a teaching position. Some inspectors prefer to work alone, and will then present their findings to the client afterward. Horne-Calzada encourages the buyers to accompany her on the inspection. “Ask me questions, that’s why I’m here. I’m here to educate you on this house.”
Her carpentry career, and her home inspection business, has allowed her to live where she grew up, where she feels her family’s deep roots. She even served on the town’s selectboard for a few years. Living in Meredith also allowed her to also reconnect with a woman, Laura Horne-Calzada, whom she had known since childhood.
“A year ago, August, I got married to my perfect soulmate,” she said. The two moved to New Hampton together, where they spend their free time kayaking or hiking with their dog, Enzo.
Horne-Calzada would like to have some company in her profession, and would like to encourage young women to consider a career in home inspection. The work is rewarding, she said.
“I feel like I’m really helping people, especially first-time homebuyers. They’re nervous, they’re scared, they don’t know what they’re getting into… An informed buyer is a happy buyer,” she said.
