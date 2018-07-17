WOLFEBORO — Behind the scenes, corporate sponsorships play a large role in supporting the events and programs at the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro.
Among them is NFP Insurance Agency.
“Their support means so much to us, as we continue to develop opportunities to engage and delight visitors from across the region,” said Mike Culver, the museum's executive director.
This year, NFP Insurance Agency co-sponsored the museum's Family Day on July 8.
NFP's Rebecca Morris said, “I am very honored and pleased to support the extraordinary events that bring local communities and families together and promote an up-close look at the history of our country,” she said. “The World War II era shaped our nation’s history and the Wright Museum provides this evidence as a reminder and a resource for generations to come.”
Culver said he looks forward to a strong 2018 and cited the need to continue to cultivate strong relationships to advance the museum's mission.
“Strategic partnerships provide us with critically needed financial support to help tell a very important part of America's story,” he said. “I cannot thank NFP and all our sponsors enough for their invaluable contributions. The end result is we can do a better job at educating and engaging nearly 20,000 visitors in the next five months.”
Unique to traditional World War II museums, the Wright Museum features more than 14,000 items in its collection that are representative of both the home front and battle field. Aside from a vast collection, the Wright Museum features special exhibits, events and programs throughout the year.
The Wright Museum of World War II is open daily from May 1 through Oct. 31. Museum hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
