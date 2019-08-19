NORTHFIELD — Colleen Sliva, school principal and special education director of Spaulding Youth Center, has joined the Legislative Committee for the New Hampshire Association of Special Education Administrators.
The NHASEA is a nonprofit based in Concord. The organization is dedicated to promoting professional leadership and advocacy, providing opportunities for study of issues common to its members, and communicating through discussion and research the information that will develop improved services for students with exceptional needs.
Sliva is an active member of the organization’s legislative committee, composed of education professionals who have an interest in public policy, legislative advocacy, and working with elected officials. Sliva attends monthly committee meetings, represents NHASEA membership at hearings at the Legislative Office Building and State House, tracks House and Senate bills in the New Hampshire General Court with an impact on special education, and provide recommendations for testimony on specific bills, as well as legislative updates and trends to each meeting.
“Colleen Sliva continues to be an inspirational and valued leader here at Spaulding Youth Center and in the field of special education,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “We are incredibly proud to have Colleen serve as principal and special education director for our organization. Her professional experience, passion and advocacy for special education will undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to the NHASEA’s Legislative Committee and we are honored she will be representing Spaulding and other like organizations and members in this new role.”
To learn more about the NHASEA, visit www.nhasea.org.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
