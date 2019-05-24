Spaulding Youth Center partners with Sullivan Construction for Lambert Residence Hall renovation

NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently completed significant renovations to the Lambert Hall residential cottage. The organization awarded Sullivan Construction of Bedford the building contract for the project, as well Holmes Flooring of Chichester for the flooring components.
Lambert Hall is one of five residential cottages on the Spaulding Campus, and currently provides a home for eight students. The building is over 50 years old and was in need of updates both inside and outside. Sullivan Construction offered a charitable discount, worked around campus schedules, and completed the renovation in two months. The updates included interior layout modifications, ceiling updates, creation of a new living room areas, repainting of all common spaces and exterior of building, as well as creating an open concept. A new cubby area for students was built by the Spaulding facilities team and new flooring in all areas was replaced by Holmes Flooring.
“We are thrilled for our Lambert residential students to enjoy these exciting renovations,” said Roger Bolduc, support services director of Spaulding Youth Center. “The goal of this project was to give this particular residence a more home-like, open and comfortable feel. The building has undergone years of wear and tear and was originally designed during an era when residences weren’t as homelike. These renovations enable our children to live in an environment that is collaborative, happy and safe. Now more than ever, the Lambert cottage feels like a home away from home.”
New furnishings were part of the renovation project, and were funded in part by a recent $10,000 grant presented by People’s United Community Foundation.
Sullivan Construction also renovated the school building to enhance student security and create new workspace for staff.
Learn more about Spaulding Youth Center’s residential program by visiting www.spauldingyouthcenter.org/residential.
