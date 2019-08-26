NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center presented this quarter's Spaulding Spirit Award to Admissions Assistant Nick Silva.
The peer-nominated recognition is presented at each quarterly staff meeting to an employee who exemplifies Spaulding Spirit.
Among numerous heartfelt and compelling nominations, Silva was described by his colleagues as engaging and calming with Spaulding students, as well as respectful, a great listener and impactful in what he does every day. He is well-liked by students and staff members and is highly professional in his approach to his work.
Silva joined Spaulding in 2014 as an academic aide in the Spaulding School. He has worn many hats in his time with the organization, including paraprofessional, residential counselor and associate teacher. In 2017, Silva was offered his current role of admissions assistant, where he leads campus tours, follows up on new students’ progress and ultimately serves as part of the Spaulding enrollment process, from start to finish.
Silva said his favorite thing about working at Spaulding Youth Center is the students. He loves being able to witness students achieve goals and make progress toward becoming more independent and productive individuals. He most enjoys the annual arts festival and science fair which showcase students’ classwork and achievements.
Silva said every single Spaulding staff member is deserving of a Spirit Award, as it is truly a team effort that makes the organization successful.
“Nick has been a dedicated, thoughtful and respected colleague for the past five years,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “His compassion for our students and willingness to help other staff members is truly inspiring. Nick’s positive attitude and gracious manner has been a welcome addition to our team. This peer recognition is truly well-deserved.”
Silva earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management from Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
In his spare time, he enjoys watching the New England Patriots play and rooting for Tom Brady.
