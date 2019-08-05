BRISTOL — On July 25, Shaun Lagueux was voted president of New England Forestry Consultants, Inc. He is the third president of the company, succeeding Raymond “Tony” Lamberton of the Middletown Springs, Vermont office and prior to that, Dennis D. McKenney of the Bennington office.
Lagueux has been the Newfound Lake district manager of NEFCo since 2004, responsible for the north central New Hampshire region. He is the current New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association president, as well as a tree farm inspector, past member of the Grafton County Cooperative Extension Advisory Council, former selectman for the Town of Bristol and a current budget committee member. Lagueux is also a board member of New Hampshire Project Learning Tree and of the Slim Baker Foundation for Outdoor Education.
The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. To learn more, visit www.cforesters.com or call 866-609-6332.
