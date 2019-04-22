WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II is grateful for their corporate sponsorships, including one from Service Credit Union.
“Asking for support is an integral part of what a director of a not-for-profit does,” said Mike Culver, executive director. “When that support evolves into a real partnership, as it has with Service Credit Union, it is truly satisfying.”
In 2019, this partnership continues with Service Credit Union’s donation of iHeart radio time, which gives wide-ranging publicity to the museum’s educational mission.
Aimee Sundstrom, manager of community relations at Service Credit Union, described the Wright Museum as “a gem of a destination for families in New Hampshire, rich with World War II history and memorabilia from ‘the greatest generation.’”
“Service Credit Union has been proud to partner with the museum for several years as we join them in their appreciation of the enduring contributions of made by World War II-era Americans and veterans,” she said.
While in different industries, Culver said both institutions share something very similar. “We are community-based organizations whose focus is serving their communities,” he said. “Our communities overlap and that is why our partnership is so meaningful.”
In prior years, the museum has brought some of its World War II exhibits to Service Credit Union’s Portsmouth headquarters.
“By sharing these shows with their patrons, employees, and the Portsmouth community in general, the Wright fulfills its role as an active community partner,” said Culver. “The collaboration truly benefits both organizations and their audiences.”
Sundstrom agrees and said the partnership with the Wright Museum reflects a broader commitment to community in general. “We also contribute to many charities that support family readiness or provide emergency services, such as the Chaplain’s Emergency Relief Fund and Veterans Count,” she said.
One exhibit this season, Culver said, may garner special attention. Created by the Smithsonian Institution, “Righting a Wrong: The Japanese America and World War II” is sponsored by The Montrone Family with additional support by Northeast Delta Dental.
Featuring more than 14,000 items in its collection that are representative of both the homefront and battlefield, Wright Museum opens for the 2019 season May 1.
For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
