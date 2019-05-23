MEREDITH — RE/MAX Bayside's Scott Knowles placed third in New Hampshire in closed sales for the first quarter of 2019, and in the top 45 for sales closed by an individual agent in New England, according to RE/MAX International. There are currently more than 2,760 RE/MAX agents in New England.
Knowles has been working in the real estate industry for over 20 years and has been with RE/MAX Bayside since 2009. Knowles said, “Thanks to all my clients who entrust me with their real estate needs and thanks to everyone at RE/MAX Bayside for their outstanding support.”
Knowles is an active member of the community, supporting the Make-a-Wish Foundation and a member of the board for the Boys and girls Club of Central New Hampshire.
To learn more about RE/MAX Bayside, visit www.BaysideNH.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.