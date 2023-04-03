Meredith Village Savings Bank supports the Regional Economic Development Center with a $5,500 tax credit purchase through the Community Development Finance Authority. The tax credits support the REDC’s New Americans Loan Fund, which offers business financing to new American business owners seeking to open or grow a business in New Hampshire.

“REDC is thankful for the generous support MVSB has provided in purchasing tax credits that will aid this vital program,” said Laurel Adams, REDC president. “The NH New Americans Loan Fund ensures the newest members of our communities have the opportunity to start and grow their own businesses in the granite state, which is what the American dream is all about.”

