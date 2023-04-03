Meredith Village Savings Bank supports the Regional Economic Development Center with a $5,500 tax credit purchase through the Community Development Finance Authority. The tax credits support the REDC’s New Americans Loan Fund, which offers business financing to new American business owners seeking to open or grow a business in New Hampshire.
“REDC is thankful for the generous support MVSB has provided in purchasing tax credits that will aid this vital program,” said Laurel Adams, REDC president. “The NH New Americans Loan Fund ensures the newest members of our communities have the opportunity to start and grow their own businesses in the granite state, which is what the American dream is all about.”
“We are proud to contribute to the efforts at the Regional Economic Development and all the crucial work they do to invest in New Hampshire’s business community,” said Marcus Weeks, MVSB president. “Purchasing tax credits through the CDFA allows our donations to be dispersed where it is needed most and reach a wide variety of businesses.”
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
