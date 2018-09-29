MEREDITH — Scott Knowles of RE/Max Bayside was named one of the top 25 agents in New England for July, according to RE/Max International.
Knowles has been working in the real estate industry for more than 18 years and has been with RE/Max Bayside since 2009.
“Hard work, loving what you do and loving the area you’re trying to sell are the secrets to my success”, Knowles said.
Knowles serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, is chairman of the advisory board for the Lakes Region Boys and Girls Club, and actively supports the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
“I love living in Laconia and the Lakes Region and feel it is important to give back to our community by being involved and trying to make a difference,” said Knowles.
“He has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this very prestigious recognition,” said Chris Kelly, co-owner of RE/Max Bayside. "Scott continues to raise the bar in real estate, making us and our community very proud.”
