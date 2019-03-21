MEREDITH — Scott Knowles and Chris Adams of RE/MAX Bayside are the top agents for 2018.
“Scott Knowles had great success in 2018 and was the top producing agent in our company,” said Rob Wichland, co-owner of RE/MAX Bayside. Knowles has been working in the real estate industry for more than 18 years and has been with RE/MAX Bayside since 2009.
Wichland also congratulated Chris Adams for being second in production for 2018. “Chris deserves sincere congratulations for his hard work and success as one of the newer members of our team,” Wichland said.
“Both Scott and Chris are integral members of our company and are deserving of this prestigious recognition,” said Chris Kelly, co-owner. “They continue to raise the bar in real estate, making us and our community very proud.”
To learn more about RE/MAX Bayside, visit www.BaysideNH.net.
