CONCORD — Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., has added Loan Originator Christine Heath to their team.
Heath comes to PRMI with 10 years of experience. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Christine’s professionalism join our team,” said Branch Manager Keith Murray. “She is customer-focused with a wealth of experience that our customers will benefit from.”
When she isn’t working, Heath enjoys spending time with her husband, kids and dogs. She enjoys being outside, hiking, kayaking and spending time at the beaches in Maine.
