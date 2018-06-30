LACONIA — Fifty Bank of New Hampshire Prestige Plus members and their guests recently enjoyed a trip to Boston to see the Boston Pops spring concert at Symphony Hall.
The trip began with a meal at the Chart House restaurant in the four-story Gardiner building that served as an office to Thomas Hancock and, subsequently, his nephew John Hancock. Often referred to as “Hancock’s Counting House,” it is the oldest building on Long Wharf.
Prestige Plus members noticed many original fixtures, such as Hancock’s safe, broad wooden beams, floors, red brick walls and the staircase.
After dinner, the group traveled to Symphony Hall for The Best of the Boston Pops! with guest conductor Thomas Wilkins, who led the orchestra in a tribute to Arthur Fiedler. A rendition of Rhapsody in Blue by Gershwin brought a standing ovation, and a nother highlight was a sing-along that included old favorites, including As Time Goes By, Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head, Moon River, The Way we Were, and Over the Rainbow.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire’s Prestige Plus program, visit BankNH.com or contact Valerie Drouin, SVP - Prestige Plus Manager at 603-527-3207 or DrouinV@banknh.com.
