LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center hired Kathryn Downey for the new position of volunteer coordinator.
In her role, Downey will act as liaison between staff and volunteers to enhance and expand the current volunteer program. The program will invite volunteers with various skills and areas of interest to become part of the Prescott Farm team.
“I have enjoyed volunteering and working with volunteers since I was a teenager,” Downey said, “so I know it’s important to provide everyone with an opportunity to feel valued and successful. We have created leadership roles for people who already have the knowledge and skills to get started and we have plenty of opportunities for budding nature enthusiasts to expand their knowledge and skills in a variety of areas.”
Downey holds an associate of arts degree in studio arts from New Hampshire Technical Institute, a bachelor of science in marine biology from Unity College, and a master of science in environmental science with a concentration in environmental education from Antioch University. She has been teaching environmental programs and managing volunteers since she was a teenager, and has worked with various nonprofit organizations throughout her career.
“Education is at the heart of everything we do at Prescott Farm,” said Executive Director Jude Hamel. “With Kathryn’s own volunteer experiences, her commitment and interest in the natural world, along with her studies in environmental education, we know her leadership will create opportunities for volunteers with various interests and skills. We want the community to know they can come to Prescott Farm to learn something new, share their knowledge, and enjoy the wonder of all things outdoors.”
Downey comes to Prescott Farm through the Catholic Charities New Hampshire AmeriCorps VISTA program and will serve for 12 months. To learn more about volunteer and service learning opportunities, contact Downey at kdowney@prescottfarm.org, or 603-366-5695.
For more information about Prescott Farm, visit prescottfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.