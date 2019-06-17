LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center recently welcomed Alex Dyer as environmental educator.
Dyer will spend time in local schools as a naturalist in the classroom, as well as at Prescott Farm as an instructor for field trips and Community Connections programs. During the summer, she will lead campers and Leaders in Training during WildQuest Day Camp.
Born and raised in Maine, Dyer received her bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Maine before moving to New Hampshire, where she was a naturalist for the New Hampshire Audubon. She is currently pursuing an master of science degree in sustainable natural resource management through the distance learning program at Unity College in Maine.
“Alex’s educational background combined with her engaging instructional style make her a wonderful addition to our education staff,” School and Community Programs Director Andie Hession said. “Anyone lucky enough to work with Alex will come away from their time with her a lot more knowledgeable and excited to keep engaging with the natural world around them.”
For more information about Prescott Farm, visit www.prescottfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.