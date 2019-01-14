LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center welcomes Phoebe VanScoy-Giessler as the new development and communications director.
VanScoy-Giessler was raised in the Finger Lakes Region of New York, graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism and politics from Ithaca College in 1996. She has worked in fundraising and communications for various nonprofit and educational organizations including NPR’s 'Fresh Air,' with Terry Gross in Philadelphia, Westside Children’s Center in Los Angeles, and the Governor Wentworth Regional School District. Most recently, she was development and communications coordinator at Lakes Region Community Services in Laconia.
"I love telling stories and making connections between great organizations like Prescott Farm and the wider community,” VanScoy-Giessler said. “Between the Fledglings Nature-based Preschool, WildQuest camps, Naturalists in the Classroom and our wide array of public programs, every day offers a new story. I am eager to celebrate and share our mission.”
"This is an exciting time for Prescott Farm as we look to engage on a deeper level with the greater Lakes Region community through our business partnership program, volunteer opportunities, and programs," said Jude Hamel, executive director at Prescott Farm. "We're opening the doors to the natural world, providing hands-on experiences for all ages throughout the year, and making a difference in the lives of Lakes Region community members. We're delighted that Phoebe has joined our team to help us share our story and advance our mission of providing top quality environmental education programs."
For more information about Prescott Farm, visit prescottfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.