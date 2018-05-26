PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Rotary Club recently inducted two long-time “honorary members,” welcoming them as active regular members.
Alex Ray, founder and owner of the Common Man Family of Restaurants, became an official Plymouth Rotarian, along with friend Denise Castonguay, adult living coordinator at Mount Prospect Academy.
Alex is known for his community philanthropy and his dedication to promoting a “Do Good” and “Can Do” philosophy throughout his company and the community. He has helped the Plymouth Rotary Club with numerous projects and initiatives over the years, including the Plymouth 250th Anniversary Celebration.
Denise, too, is quick to pitch in and provide extra hands whenever extra support for a project may be needed. Denise has helped with the Bridge House collaboration with Pemi-Baker Community Health to provide hospice care, and often volunteers at such events as the annual Fun Fair, the Hometown Holiday Parade Rotary Chill Buster Barbeque, and the Rotary Rabies. Denise was the Plymouth Rotary Club’s choice for “Citizen of the Year” in June 2017.
