CONCORD — Eric Petell was promoted to mortgage loan originator at Meredith Village Savings Bank. Priot to holding this position, Petell was assistant vice president, branch and business development manager of the Laconia office.
“We’re excited to have Eric join us in the lending department,” said Mark Chalifour, vice president of residential mortgage sales. “His diverse experience and background in community banking will help him adapt to each customer’s individual mortgage needs.”
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the bank’s mortgage team after managing MVSB’s Laconia branch over the past five years,” Petell said.
Petell joined MVSB in July 2014. He is a board member, coach and referee for Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League in Laconia. He is an active Laconia Little League volunteer and previously served as president. He previously served as a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region and for Laconia Youth Football and Cheer. Petell lives in Laconia with his family.
For more information about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.