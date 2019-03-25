LACONIA — On Saturday, March 30, Penny Pitou Travel will host the largest travel show in the Lakes Region at Contigiani’s Event Center, 140 Country Club Road in Gilford. Passport To The World Travel Show will be a day of exploring the world with special presentations by travel experts. The doors will open to the public with free admission at 10 a.m. There will be door prizes for the first 50 attendees, as well as door prize drawings throughout the day, culminating in a grand prize giveaway, a trip for two to Scotland on the Scottish Dream Tour in September. The package includes roundtrip transportation to the airport from Concord, roundtrip air to Scotland, hotels, some meals, and activities. No substitutions are allowed, and no purchase is necessary to win.
Featured travel experts attending the show are Sea Dream Yachts, Star Clippers, CIE Tours, Aruba Dept of Tourism, Rocky Mountaineer, Un-Cruise Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent, Globus Journeys, Avalon Waterways, Sandals, Beaches, AMA Waterways, Celebrity, Silversea, Trafalgar Tours, Travel Impressions, Princess Cruise Line, Crystal Cruises, Viking Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Insight Vacations, CIAO Italy/Carrani Tours, Quest Travel Adventures, Scenic, Uniworld, Norwegian Cruise Line, Collette, Club Med, AIG Travel Insurance, Marriott Resorts, Lakes Region Airport Shuttle, Holland America, St. Martin/St. Maarten Tourism.
The show is suited for anyone who enjoys travel. “If you want to learn about destinations you have been interested in or just love travel, or maybe planning your honeymoon or next adventure, we have you covered,” said Kim Terrio, executive vice president.
The doors will open at 10 a.m., and the show will run until 2 p.m. The show will be at Contigiani’s Event Center, 140 Country Club Road in Gilford. The public is welcome, and admission is free. For more details, visit the Penny Pitou Travel Facebook page or pennypitoutravel.com.
