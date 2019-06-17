PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Community Health has hired Kathryn Schwartzer, who recently received her doctorate of physical therapy from Ithaca College.
Her professional interests and specialties are neurological rehabilitation, balance/fall prevention, manual therapy and aquatic therapy.
“I am very excited to be able to offer aquatic-based therapy to my patients, as the demand for this type of therapy is growing rapidly. The pool is an ideal environment for treating many diagnoses and we’ve seen a lot of success, especially with patients with back pain, arthritis, joint replacements and decreased balance,” said Schwartzer.
Pemi-Baker’s 90-degree therapy pool allows its team of therapists to offer aquatic therapy in addition to conventional treatments.
According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, “one to two weekly physical therapy sessions can help lower the chances of re-hospitalization among older adults by up to 82% in a 60-day period.”
To contact the Physical Therapy Department or to learn more about aquatic therapy, call 603-536-2232 or visit www.pbhha.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.