GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Corporate Images at its weekly networking event, Patrick’s “Connect”, on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Corporate Images has been in business for 27 years providing apparel and promotional products to corporate America. Corporate Images main territory is the Northeast United States, although it has supplied products to corporations all over the country in every industrial sector including utility power distribution, all facets of the construction industry, medical, transportation, information technology, automotive, marine, and various general corporations.
“We at Corporate Images enjoy providing a superior level of service to our customers whom we classify as 'Friends, and Business Partners' and we look forward to meeting and making new friends at Patrick’s this Thursday night,” said Roberta Coffey, owner of Corporate Images.
Patrick’s Connect allows the featured business to create a “pop-up” display featuring their products and/or services, giving people a chance to meet the staff and connect with other entrepreneurs in the area. The evening will include complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick’s Connect, or to register your own business to be featured at an event, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Corporate Images visit www.corporateimagesnh.com or call 603-293-9143.
