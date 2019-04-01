GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will host the April 3 Lakes Region Chamber Mixer.
Mixers offer an opportunity to grow business relationships, make new connections and support local businesses. Light appetizers will be served from 4:30-6 p.m., with a cash bar featuring specialty cocktails like the tiki margarita, shark bite punch or beach blossom. Patrick’s has created an indoor beach bar in the Emerald dining space complete with beach sand, a tiki bar and a 20-foot boardwalk. Patrick’s Pub & Eatery is located at 18 Weirs Road.
For more information about the Lakes Region Chamber, visit LakesRegionChamber.org, or contact Joanne Haight, membership manager, at 603-524-5531.
