GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery welcomes back Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire at their networking event, 'Connect,' on Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire is taking the opportunity at their second 'Connect' event to thank the mentors who are making a difference in their communities, and invite anyone interested in getting involved with the organization to come and learn more.
Serving more than 700 children annually, and with more than 270 kids on their waiting list statewide, Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire is an evidence-based, preventive program proven to help keep kids in school, improve their self-esteem, and encourage them to avoid risk behaviors. Volunteer mentors meet with children in community-based and site-based settings. In 2018, BBBSNH opened an office in Laconia to expand their program into the Lakes Region.
The community-based mentoring program matches screened adult volunteers in professionally supported mentoring relationships with youth. Bigs and littles spend quality time together, participating in activities of their choosing.
The site-based mentoring program uses schools, after-school programs, and workplace mentoring as the venues for mentors and mentees to meet. Time is spent doing homework, enjoying lunch, reading, playing a board game or outdoors on the playground.
BBBSNH has been serving the state for more than 50 years, and merged to become a statewide organization in 2015. On Oct. 24, hear first-hand about the organization from current volunteers, staff members and board members.
The evening also includes complimentary craft beer samples from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. An overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn is given away at 8 p.m.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire, visit www.bbbsnh.org.
