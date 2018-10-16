GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Binnie Media/NH1 at Patrick’s “Connect,” their weekly networking event, on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5-7 p.m.
Binnie Media/NH1 is the largest independently owned media company north of Boston, owning 16 radio stations throughout New Hampshire and Maine, along with a digital billboard on I-95, and NH1.com.
JuliAnn Marshall, sales manager at Binnie Media for 98.3 WLNH, 93.3 The Wolf, 105.5 WJYY, 107.3 WEMJ and 99.1 True Oldies, will be the company representative at Patrick’s on Thursday.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity on seeing new and old faces at the Binnie Media Connect event,” said Marshall. “I love working with our community and being a platform for their successes.”
The grand prize of the evening is a pair of tickets to Kane Brown at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena on Feb. 21, 2019. The prize is courtesy of Binnie Media/NH1.
Patrick’s "Connect" allows the featured business to create a “pop-up” display featuring their products and services, giving people a chance to meet the staff and connect with other entrepreneurs in the area. The evening includes complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick’s "Connect," or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Binnie Media, visit www.nh1.com.
