GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Lake Life Fashions at their networking event, 'Connect,' on Thursday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m.
Lake Life Fashions is a small boutique where fashion meets outdoor living, influenced by the owner’s warm weather outdoor lifestyle. After 15 years of owning and operating a local marina, Charity and Bill decided to open a small boutique. Their store features the quality brands they love and wear daily to the Lakes Region Community. Lake Life Fashions offers brands such as Coolibar, Life is good, Kut from the Kloth, ExOfficio, Principle Denim, DEEP, Sanuk, Blowfish Malibu, Sperry, Savvy Design Jewelry, goodr sunglasses, Joy Susan Handbags, The Naked Bee, Kates Candle Co. and Hydro Flask. Some brands include UPF 50+ clothing to protect from the sun, and insect shield pieces to protect from ticks and mosquitoes. Visitors and locals are invited to stop by to experience this local, unique place to shop. Lake Life Fashions will open for the season April 3.
Enter to win a pair of Goodr sunglasses. The glasses are no-slip, no-bounce, UV400 and polarized. The grand prize is a $200 gift card to Lake Life Fashions. Stay and enjoy live music with Christine Chiasson.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music. A grand prize drawing for an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn will be held at 7 p.m.
For more information about Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Lake Life Fashions, visit lakelifefashions.com.
