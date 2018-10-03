GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will feature Shawn Bailey Realtor®️ of Berkshire Hathaway Verani Realty at its new weekly networking event, “Patrick’s Connect,” tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m.
Bailey says he enjoys working with buyers and sellers, and believes in honesty, integrity and attention to detail — qualities he says have led to many successful transactions.
Bailey offers buyer and seller consultations at no charge to determine the fair market value of the property for sale. He also teaches his clients about the buying and selling process.
Based out of the Lakes Region, Bailey has access to area lenders, title companies, and home inspectors.
He described the opportunity to partner with Patrick’s Pub “a great opportunity to offer my services in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.”
Patrick’s Connect events will take place on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We wanted to create an opportunity for business owners to raise awareness and meet new people in the Lakes Region,” said Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle.
The event will allow businesses to create a “pop-up” display with their individual products and services and give people a chance to introduce their staff and connect with other entrepreneurs in the area.
Patrick’s Connect will include complimentary beverage sampling, raffle drawings between 6 and 7 p.m., and live music afterwards.
For more information, or to register your business for a future event, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
