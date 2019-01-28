MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds is planning for its 60th season, and hiring its 2019 team. The public is welcome to attend the Castle’s Open House Hiring Event, to be held in The Carriage House’s Winnipesaukee Room on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 5-8 p.m.
The Castle team invites anyone interested in seasonal work or volunteer opportunities to meet with managers to explore 20 different positions available this season. The first 50 attendees will receive a Castle in the Clouds gift bag, and all will leave with Castle swag. After meeting with managers, attendees are invited to take in lake and mountain views from the terrace, tour the exhibit gallery, network in the Carriage House lobby, and enjoy coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and pastries by the fireplace.
For those interested in history and art, hospitality, restaurant services, upkeep of grounds and gardens, or driving Castle trolleys, there are many opportunities to spend May through October on the mountainside. Paid positions available include museum guide, basement tour guide, gardener, maintenance, housekeeping, line cook, prep cook, dishwasher, server, bartender, host or hostess, busser, ice cream server, front gate attendant, gift shop attendant, and trolley driver. Volunteer opportunities include museum docent, greeter, visitor services, gardens and grounds, and administrative office assistant. Those interested in a seasonal position are encouraged to bring a resume to the Feb. 6 event, fill out an application in advance, complete an application at the event, or apply after learning more at the event.
Castle in the Clouds employees enjoy perks like 30% off in the gift shop, restaurant, and ice cream stand, free Castle admission, and Castle guest passes. For more information, call 603-476-5900, or visit castleintheclouds.org.
