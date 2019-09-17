MANCHESTER — 'New Hampshire Magazine' published its 2019 Top Dentists list this month, with 281 dentists included. The 16th annual includes specialist and general dentistry practitioners. In celebration, 'New Hampshire Magazine' hosted a reception to honor recipients on Aug. 15, at the Currier Museum of Art.
“The people of New Hampshire receive great care at the hands of the incredible dentists and specialists located throughout every region of the state,” said Rick Broussard, editor of 'New Hampshire Magazine.' “We thank this year’s Top Dentists for the crucial role they play in keeping New Hampshire healthy.”
USA topDentists, a polling firm commissioned by 'New Hampshire Magazine,' asked New Hampshire’s dental community to vote for individuals they would most likely recommend to someone seeking a top dental specialist in the state. The 2019 list is based on thousands of detailed evaluations of dental professionals by their peers.
2019 Top Dentists in the Lakes Region:
John E. Beinoras of Gilford
Derek R. Blackwelder of Winnisquam Dental, Winnisquam
Kristine E. Blackwelder of Winnisquam Dental, Winnisquam
Paul R. Brand of Brand & Sawicki, Plymouth
Shauna L. Gauthier of Oral Surgery of New England & Dental Implant Center, Laconia
Sharon E. Johnson of Belmont
Ashleigh F. Jones of Lakes Region Dental Care, Gilford
B. Chandler Jones of Lakes Region Dental Care, Gilford
Alan F. Kennell of Kennell Orthodontics, Laconia
Melissa A. Kennell of Children's Dentistry, Gilford
Marian Sawicki of Brand & Sawicki, Plymouth
Matthew B. Smith of Children's Dentistry, Gilford
Jonathan H. Terhune of Franklin
