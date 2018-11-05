NORTHFIELD — Will Stewart, executive director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire, will be the keynote speaker for the Northfield Economic Development Corporation annual meeting on Nov. 14.
Stewart's presentation, "To Stay or To Go: A Look at Why Young People are Leaving New Hampshire, Why They're Staying, and Why it Matters," will focus on data from a recent survey of more than 400 young people, ages 20-40.
Stay Work Play New Hampshire was formed in 2009 to work collaboratively across the state to support ongoing economic, workforce, and community development by promoting the state as a favorable place for young workers and recent college graduates to stay, work and play, when considering employment and lifestyle opportunities.
"We are looking forward to hearing from Mr. Stewart. The shortage of young, qualified workers is an important issue in our area," said Town Administrator Glenn Smith. "In a series of recent interviews recently conducted by NEDC, the Town of Northfield and UNH, local business owners identified the workforce shortages as major problem for small and large businesses alike. Stay Work Play has worked to identify why many young workers are leaving the state and what can be done to entice those still in the state to stay and those who have left to come back. Any comprehensive development strategy has to address the issue."
The NEDC annual meeting will be held at Highland Mountain Bike Park, 75 Ski Hill Drive, 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The public is invited to attend.
