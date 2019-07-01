MEREDITH — Northeast Storage has purchased a commercial building located at 57 Reservoir Road.
Tom Drouin, an associate broker with Roche Realty Group in Meredith, represented the seller, RAFD Realty, in the sale.
The building has about 11,800 square feet of space, sited on 4.18 acres.
“This was a very unique building in a central Meredith location," said Drouin. "It included oversized overhead doors which access two huge indoor heated storage areas for multiple cars, boats, trailers, oversized RVs, etc. In addition, there were three separate custom lounge areas with full bars and an oversized sitting/view area to hold large entertaining events."
It has 10,000 square feet of heated space on the first level, with an additional 1,800 square feet on the second level.
