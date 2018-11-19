MEREDITH — Each year, the Lakes Region Chamber recognizes businesses for their economic development, construction or improvements in the Lakes Region or Twin Rivers regions at their Annual Awards Luncheon & Membership Meeting. This year, the Lakes Region Chamber will recognize businesses at a special 100th annual meeting on January 30, 2019, at Church Landing.
The Chamber is seeking nominations for organizations that have remodeled, renovated or rebuilt in the 2018 calendar year. Categories for eligible businesses are retail. large or small; commercial; municipal; industrial; and non-profit.
Three recognition awards will be presented. The Golden Trowel Award is presented to a business, recognizing their accomplishments for rehabilitation, addition, new landscaping, maintenance or other visible improvement. The Golden Hammer Award will be given to an organization for any noticeable construction completed in 2018. The third award is the Environmental Award, presented to a business that has made efforts and investments to being environmentally friendly, sustainable or green.
"It is so important to acknowledge local businesses that have a vested interest in our local economic development. They have invested in the real estate which is an investment in community re-development making positive changes in our communities. We are proud to present these recognitions and pleased that it attracts a sell-out event each year for businesses to celebrate together," stated Karmen Gifford, Chamber president.
To nominate a business, visit LakesRegionChamber.org. Completed forms, including a minimum of one photograph, may be submitted electronically or mailed to the Lakes Region Chamber, 383 South Main St., Laconia, NH 03246. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 21.
For additional information, contact the Lakes Region Chamber at 603-524-5531.
