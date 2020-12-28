CONCORD — When NHTrust employees recently decided to join resources to support local food pantries with financial contributions this holiday season, the financial advisory firm assisted them with a matching donation. Employees gave over $1,500 which will be distributed to Isaiah 61 Cafe in Laconia, the Community Kitchen in Keene, and the Friendly Kitchen.
“These organizations support the most at-risk members of our local communities at a time of significant need,” said Paul Provost, president of NHTrust. “I am so proud of my team and their generosity and was thrilled to support their efforts in helping others.”
Isaiah 61 Cafe provides access to bathroom facilities, showers, lockers, washer and dryers on a daily basis. They provide food, clothing and supplies and offer training and educational resources for the development of life, parenting and job skills. For more information, call 603-524-6161 or visit isaiah61cafe.org.
To learn more about the Community Kitchen, call 603-352-3200 or visit thecommunitykitchen.org.
For more information about the Friendly Kitchen, call 603-224-7678 or visit thefriendlykitchen.org.
For more information about NHTrust, call 603-223-2710 or visit nhtrust.com.
