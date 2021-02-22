LOUDON — Laconia Harley-Davidson is the exclusive Harley-Davidson partner for New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), joining two of the greatest names in motorsports and motorcycling for not only Motorcycle Week at NHMS, but the entire season, speedway officials announced Monday. Both entities will have significant representation for the upcoming Laconia Motorcycle Week Rally, June 12-20.
“We are thrilled to welcome Laconia Harley-Davidson to Motorcycle Week at NHMS this June,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “They’re known for customer service excellence, and we are excited to build on their great success as a local dealer. As a Harley-Davidson owner myself, I can’t wait for the snow to melt and the temperatures to rise so I can take that first cruise of the season on my Harley-Davidson.”
Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, Laconia Harley-Davidson is a magnet for motorcycle enthusiasts in New Hampshire and the northeast and will serve as the home dealership for the 98th Laconia Motorcycle Week Rally.
“We are proud to represent Harley-Davidson at Laconia Motorcycle Week and New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said Anne Deli, co-owner of Laconia Harley-Davidson. “By creating a partnership with two such organizations, it provides more opportunities for motorcyclists to share our passion and commitment to the Rally.”
Laconia Harley-Davidson will have premium display and signage opportunities at NHMS for the June 12-20 event.
Conveniently located in Loudon on N.H. Route 106, the main corridor to Laconia and just 20 minutes south of Rally Headquarters, NHMS has become a popular pit stop for riders during Laconia Motorcycle Week with on-track racing, off-track demo rides, vendor displays and more.
Announcements regarding event details and fan activities during Motorcycle Week at NHMS will be made at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.