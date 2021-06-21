Tara Mudgett has been promoted to vice president, enterprise risk management and audit liaison at New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In this position, Mudgett will serve a unique dual role for the company — providing risk management leadership as well as assisting with the management and coordination of internal audits. Both essential roles to maintaining the sound and compliant business practices of the holding company and its subsidiary financial institutions, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust.
“Tara is an excellent person for this new role as she has a broad and deep knowledge of our companies. Tara has over twenty-seven years of banking experience and tremendous knowledge of our banking systems, processes, and risk management programs,” says Jason Hicks, EVP and Chief Financial and Risk Officer for NHMB. “She is highly respected as a trusted professional who gets things done and she will be an excellent addition to our collective risk management team in this new role.”
Mudgett joined the IT department of Meredith Village Savings Bank in 2003 as image processing manager. She was quickly promoted to business application specialist in 2005 and to assistant vice president in 2007. In 2015, she was promoted to vice president, IT operations for NHMB, where she oversaw information technology applications and operations, and in 2019 she transitioned to a new role as vice president, risk and information security officer, where she oversaw fraud, information security, cybersecurity, and physical security efforts. In her 16 years with the company, Tara has been a key member of project implementation teams helping to develop and streamline processes and to improve internal and customer-facing technologies.
Tara is a graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies and resides in Ashland with her family.
