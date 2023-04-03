Carla Munoz

Carla Munoz

PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative President/CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts welcomes Carla Munoz as vice president of Human Resources.

Munoz brings a diversity of experience to NHEC, having served most recently as chief human resources officer at Families In Transition, a New Hampshire-based organization that works to empower people experiencing homelessness. Prior to that, she was senior director, human resources business partner at MSA Safety/Globe Manufacturing; and served as director of human resources at PSI Molded Plastics in Wolfeboro. 

