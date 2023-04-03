PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative President/CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts welcomes Carla Munoz as vice president of Human Resources.
Munoz brings a diversity of experience to NHEC, having served most recently as chief human resources officer at Families In Transition, a New Hampshire-based organization that works to empower people experiencing homelessness. Prior to that, she was senior director, human resources business partner at MSA Safety/Globe Manufacturing; and served as director of human resources at PSI Molded Plastics in Wolfeboro.
“We’re fortunate to have Carla join our team, especially at this time of great change for NHEC and the industry,” said Clemsen Roberts. “NHEC, like electric cooperatives across the country, is facing the dual challenge of an aging workforce and new demands for skilled positions that have not traditionally been part of the utility landscape. Carla’s extensive experience and her ability to align HR initiatives with NHEC’s business strategies will serve NHEC and its members well.”
“I’m thrilled to be joining the NHEC team,” Munoz said. “I look forward to strengthening the partnership and support that human resources provides the NHEC staff and the organization. My leadership approach is people first; collaborating on talent-related initiatives to further enhance the employee experience and support personal and professional growth. Attracting and retaining staff is critical to the success of the organization and directly impacts the members NHEC serves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.