MEREDITH — Over 50 businesses are participating in the NH Rocks Locals Card, an annual discount card exclusive to New Hampshire residents. The businesses, from Meredith to Manchester, offer discounts up to 25 percent off. Single-use discounts include $400 off and bundles that can save customers $150.
Cardholders also receive discounts at businesses added during the year. An average of five businesses join per month. To qualify for a locals card, proof of residency can be shown with a valid driver's license. Residents can get locals cards by visiting NHRocks.com/locals.
