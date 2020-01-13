CONCORD — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will host its 15th annual New Hampshire Wine Week, featuring more than 60 wineries, who will meet with consumers during exclusive tastings, wine dinners, bottle signings and seminars. The week-long celebration of wine, Jan. 20-25, will also feature the 17th annual Winter Wine Spectacular to benefit Easterseals New Hampshire. For a full list of winemakers, appearances, details and tickets, visit www.nhwineweek.com.
Locally, Maya Bhatt-Hardcastle of Hermit Woods Winery in Meredith will participate.
“New Hampshire Wine Week, and the Winter Wine Spectacular in particular, have become some of the largest and most popular events in New Hampshire, and they continue to grow and expand each year,” said Chair Joseph Mollica. “During New Hampshire Wine Week, we are proud to offer newcomers, experts, and everyone in between unparalleled opportunities to meet and learn directly from the premier winemakers of the world. We are equally proud to have raised more than $2 million over the past 16 years to support critical programs at Easterseals New Hampshire.”
New Hampshire Wine Week culminates with the Easterseals Winter Wine Spectacular on Thursday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St. Along with more than 1,800 wine samples, the event features local fare, a silent auction and raffle, the Bellman Cellar Select VIP tasting room, and the chance to meet and learn from more than 60 internationally-known wine personalities. Tickets for the grand tasting are $65, and tickets with access to the Bellman’s Cellar Select are $135.
“The funding from this event assists our Early Supports & Services program, which provides many critical resources such as physical therapy, speech and language pathology and early childhood special education for children birth to age three,” said Christine Pederson, director of events for Easterseals New Hampshire.
NHLC has also worked with suppliers and brokers to raise funds for nonprofit organizations making an impact in New Hampshire including Best Buddies New Hampshire, Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, Homes for Our Troops, Operation Care for Troops, New Hampshire Food Bank, Toys for Tots, Granite United Way, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Napa Valley Community Foundation, Concord Hospital, Crotched Mountain Foundation, Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, and the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
The 2020 New Hampshire Wine Week participants include Appolo Vineyard, Art+Farm Wine, A to Z Wineworks and Rex Hill Winery, Battle Creek Cellars, Bellacosa, Benton-Lane Winery, Benziger Family Winery, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Candia Vineyard, Cannonball Wines, Carpineto Winery, Casillero del Diablo, Castello Banfi, Castello di Querceto, Cecchi Winery, Chapillon, Chateau Beauchene, Chateau D’Esclans, Cheurlin Champagne, C.K. Mondavi, Cline Cellars, Cycles Gladiator, El Coto, Farnum Hill Ciders at Poverty Lane Orchards, Flag Hill Winery and Distillery, Fulchino Vineyard, Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, Honig Vineyards and Winery, Innovation Brands, J. Lohr Vineyards, Klinker Brick Winery, LaBelle Winery, La Crema Winery, Landmark Vineyards, Lange Estate Winery, Maine Mead Works, Merriam Vineyards, Michael David Winery, Moonlight Meadery, Morgan Winery, Mount Peak Winery and William Hill Winery, Neal Family Vineyards, Orin Swift, Peter Paul Wines, Proud Pour, Robert Sinskey Vineyards, R. Stuart & Co. Winery, Saintsbury, Serge Dore Selections, Silverado Vineyards, SIMI, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Sweet Baby Vineyard, The Hess Collection, Trefethen, Viberti Giovanni, Vrankin and Pommery, Wente Vineyards, Winemaking Vintage Wine Estates, and Zorvino Vineyards.
For more information on New Hampshire Wine Week events and to purchase tickets, visit www.nhwineweek.com.
For more information about the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, visit www.LiquorandWineOutlets.com.
