BRISTOL — The New Hampshire Conference for Women, hosted by Women Inspiring Women, was again voted Best Networking Event in New Hampshire during the 'NH Business Review' 2019 Best of Business Awards. Women Inspiring Women, along with all 2019 BOB Awards winners, was celebrated at the annual BOB Awards party held March 14 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
“We were honored to receive this recognition last year, but to have the voters select us for a second year is just unbelievably special,” said Women Inspiring Women Founder Leslie Sturgeon. “Our New Hampshire Conference for Women has grown each year and this year we are celebrating our 10th conference on Nov. 1 at the Double Tree Hotel in Manchester,” added Sturgeon. “This event is like an educational party and always features nationally-acclaimed and local speakers and experts in addition to over 70 exhibitors. It truly is a day of celebration, education and transformation.”
“The 2019 Best of Business Awards winners represent the best of New Hampshire’s growing and diverse business community,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of 'NH Business Review.' “We congratulate Women Inspiring Women and the NH Conference for Women, along with the rest of this year’s winners, on this well-deserved recognition from their peers.”
To learn more about the 2019 Best of Business Awards, and for a full list of winners, visit nhbr.com/BOB-Awards.
Sponsors of the 2019 BOB Awards party were Comcast Business as Presenting Sponsor; Bangor Savings Bank as Gold Sponsor; Bernstein Shur, Consolidated Communications, Tufts Health Freedom Plan and WZID as Silver Sponsors; Cross Insurance and AutoFair as Bronze Sponsors; TFMoran as Dessert Sponsor; and Basil Hayden, Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire and Waste Management as General Sponsors.
