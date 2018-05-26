LACONIA — NH Car Credit reached a milestone this May, celebrating 5 years of business.
Part of the Irwin Automotive Group, NH Car Credit has demonstrated its dedication to helping hard-working people get the car loan they require. Obtaining a car loan can be a challenge for many people because of difficult yet common situations, such as bad credit, bankruptcy or even just being a first-time buyer.
With a passion for helping people in the community, the Irwin Automotive Group saw a way to help credit-challenged people by developing NH Car Credit to become the state’s premier source for obtaining auto loans, regardless of current financial conditions. With the Irwin goal of 100 percent credit approval, coupled with more than 40 years of being financial specialists, NH Car Credit was born.
“Credit challenges can happen to very good people. By creating NH Car Credit, we have been able to help good people get through tough times with reliable preowned vehicles,” said Chris Irwin, vice-president of the Irwin Automotive Group.
